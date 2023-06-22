Webster Parish man dies in high-speed crash

NEAR MINDEN, La. (KSLA) — A Webster Parish man lost his life when he was ejected from his pickup during a high-speed crash, according to Louisiana State Police.

Steven Studdard, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday (June 21) on Fuller Road west of U.S. Highway 371.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado east on Fuller Road at a high rate of speed when the truck left the roadway and began overturning, Trooper LeAnn Hodges said. Studdard was unrestrained and was ejected from the vehicle.

Impairment is suspected as a factor in the crash, Hodges said. Routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis.

Louisiana State Police’s Bossier City-based Troop G has investigated 13 fatal crashes resulting in 13 deaths this year.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.