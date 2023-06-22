Temperatures build toward 100 by next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The heat is the main weather story starting this weekend and heading into next week. Temperatures will near 100 and with the humidity it will feel even hotter. Heat Advisories and/or Excessive Heat Warnings may return to the forecast next week. Some rain may fall at times, but overall coverage is expected to remain limited.

We’ll stay warm and quiet heading through this evening and into tonight. Temperatures will eventually end up back in the low 70s later tonight under mostly clear skies.

Plenty of sunshine with just a few clouds are back on Friday. The heat won’t be excessive but we’ll still see afternoon temperatures back in the low to mid 90s. A stray shower or storm is possible, primarily across the far southern or western portions of the ArkLaTex.

The heat will begin to build over the weekend. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s on Saturday and by Sunday we’ll be in the upper 90s. Little in the way of rain is expected.

Next week looks even hotter as a strong ridge of high pressures takes hold across the southern Plains. Sunny and mainly dry conditions are likely. Temperatures will near 100 most of next week. With the humidity it will be feeling like 105+ most afternoons. The nights won’t bring much relief with overnight lows staying in the upper 70s to around 80.

