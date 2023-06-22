Shreveport officials address issue of debris removal after severe storm

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Information provided by the City of Shreveport:

The City of Shreveport is beginning the recovery process in the wake of the storm system that struck the city with 70-80 mph winds early on June 16.

One of the largest issues citizens will face is the removal of trees, tree branches, and other vegetative waste. The City’s crews are not sufficient to remove this debris within a reasonable time. It will be issuing a Request for Proposals (RFP) for contractors who can remove the debris and take it to a permitted site for storage or disposal. The RFP process is required to obtain the 75% State of Louisiana reimbursement for the cost. The City anticipates issuing the RFP this week.

In addition, the City must obtain an EPA permit for a site to receive and process the waste. The City will select that site and apply for a permit right away.

What should citizens do in the meantime? Please place debris where the City normally would pick it up. You do not need to cut it up in particular bundles or sizes. Please only put vegetative debris, not other debris, in those piles. The site that the City will obtain permits for will only be able to accept vegetative waste, not other garbage or solid waste, and likely will only be able to accept waste from City garbage trucks or equipment operated by the City’s contractors

Items like tree limbs and shrubs should not be bagged. Pile those items as neatly as possible; however, do not place them in areas where they can impede or limit drainage in the event of rain. Please refrain from placing debris near water meters, fire hydrants, or any other above-ground utility. If all the debris piled on the property is not collected during the initial pass, please continue to leave the remaining items in place for collection on subsequent passes.

North Louisiana Interfaith and Community Renewal teamed up to help the community.

Please be aware that it will be several weeks before the contractor(s) are in place to remove and dispose of the debris, so the City requests that you be patient with the process.

If a tree company is doing residential services, it is the company’s responsibility to remove all debris and haul it to a designated and properly permitted location.

The City will continued to pick up regular trash and garbage as before, and it will focus bulk pickups on non—vegetative debris. Residents are asked to separate debris and regular garbage. Each group will be collected separately.

We continue to ask for your patience.

For more information on Shreveport recovery efforts, visit the city social media channels.

