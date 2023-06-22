Shreveport man facing child, animal porn charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport has been arrested for allegedly being in possession of pornographic images featuring children and animals.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says Anthony Wiseman, 23, was arrested Thursday, June 22 after a tip was received that Wiseman had illegal pornographic images in his possession. A search was performed at his house, and officials say they seized cellphones and computers as evidence.

Wiseman has been charged with 20 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles and five counts of possession of sexual abuse images of an animal. He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center, where he’s being held without bond.

Officials say more charges are pending as the investigation continues.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.