Nonprofits team up to help storm victims

Leandrea Taylor, a community coordinator at Community Renewal, delivers a box of water June 21, 2023. (Source: Jade Myers/KSLA News 12)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — North Louisiana Interfaith and Community Renewal are teaming up to help bring resources to people in need.

Volunteers made deliveries in the community Wednesday (June 21).

“It really warms my heart that we can meet a need at this time of the disaster,” said Leandrea Taylor, a community coordinator at Community Renewal.

Taylor and Sabrina Henderson were affected by the recent storm. Now they are helping others who were affected as well.

“We were also without power, so we understand what’s going on and we were blessed to get our power back on,” said Henderson, a community coordinator at Community Renewal. “For those who are still without power, we know the struggles that people are going through.

“It’s just a good feeling to be able to help someone in need.”

Henderson and Taylor went door to door to give people supplies like snacks, water and ice. This is the result of a survey North Louisiana Interfaith sent out to identify areas most impacted by the storm. Other groups like Community Renewal stepped in to help.

“With this program, we’re passing out ice and water and we’re really helping a lot of people,” Taylor said.

North Louisiana Interfaith said thousands of people responded to the survey. So far, the organization said they coordinated to help more than 200 people.

“It was just in our nature to come out and see what we can do to help those that are still without power and have needs,” Henderson said.

Community Renewal said if you want to help donate items to storm victims, they can link you to some of their Friendship Houses.

