Man pleads guilty in hit-and-run involving 12-year-old

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man plead guilty to a hit-and-run on Wednesday, June 21.

Police say Jermias Skinner didn’t stop and hit a 12-year-old as she was getting off a school bus in May 2022. She was treated for serious injuries as a result of the incident.

Skinner had just graduated high school at the time and had no prior record. He will have to serve probation for three years and pay a $1,000 fine. He also issued an apology to the family.

