Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Know the merits of and differences between term and permanent life insurance

There’s a time and a place for both
(WCJB)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Life insurance is one of the tools we need in our financial lives.

There are two primary types, term and permanent.

Colin Evans, of Evans Financial, joined KSLA in the studio Wednesday (June 21) to discuss the differences between the two and the merits of each.

You can watch the interview here:

Term life insurance typically is purchased in blocks of time such as 10, 20 or 30 years, Evans said. Perhaps it’s to cover the mortgage in the event the breadwinner dies, for example. It’s very inexpensive and great for young families just starting out.

On the flip side is permanent life insurance. It’s designed to be there your whole life, Evans said. It’s definitely a lot more expensive; and it costs more because it typically is going to pay a death benefit.

Listen to the full interview to learn why Evans owns both types of life insurance.

MORE FROM MAKING ENDS MEET:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Appalachian Power lineman dies while in ArkLaTex to help with storm recovery efforts
Four crude oil tanks exploded near Farmerville on June 20, 2023.
Farmerville explosion results in 1 death, 4 injuries
Louisiana AG: Look out for price gouging
One man was reportedly shot and killed and another man was injured at The Jolie Apartments.
Shooting at The Jolie Apartments leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
SWEPCO, city officials share update on power restoration efforts across NWLA
City officials, SWEPCO share latest on restoration efforts Monday

Latest News

[Source: KSLA News 12 file photo]
Coroner: Woman’s death was heat-related
Uprooted trees in Harrison County
East Texas man speaks about recovering from storms after 21 trees fall in yard
Organization donates check to Bossier Valero shooting victim
Man shot during Valero gas station robbery presented with $6K check
Donald Brooks
BRPD: Employee arrested after shooting co-worker in Sam’s Club parking lot