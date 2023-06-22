Husband rescues wife after storm causes tree to collapse on home in Mooringsport

MOORINGSPORT, La. (KSLA) - Reports of storm damage have been coming in since severe storms hit the ArkLaTex on June 16.

Mooringsport resident Barbara Frake had a frightening experience that left her home almost split in two.

Barbara says she was getting out of bed after being woken up from the storm, when a massive tree came through her ceiling. Not knowing what had happened, Barbara said all she could do was scream for help.

“It’s one of the most horrific things I’ve ever been through in my life.”

Her husband, Toby, immediately jumped into action. He pulled back the impacted bedroom door and let her know what had happened.

“I came in and saw all the rubble and the tree, and everything down. And she was under all the sheet rock, and 2x4′s, and insolation, and sheet metal from the roof.”

He tried to call to 911, but got disconnected due to bad signal. He then drove to the fire department but found no-one there because they were already out assisting others. Despite these obstacles, Barbara had faith her husband would save her.

“We’ve been together for almost 48 years and I know there’s nothing my husband wouldn’t do for me, and I feel the same about him. I knew how upset he was. Looking under the rubble, I could see his hands and they were really shaking when he was trying to dial 911 because he was so upset and frightened for me.”

Toby was eventually able to lift enough of the rubble for his wife to slide out. She emerged bruised, but thankful to be alive. The couple then waited out the rest of the storm.

“It was just God that kept her alive. I could have been planning a funeral, and it’s just God that did it and we give God the praise.”

The next morning, family members and people in the community arrived with chainsaws to help the Frake’s remove the tree from their house. After starting work at daybreak, the Frake’s say the tree was completely removed from their home by noon.

“It’s amazing how people come together in a time of need to help everyone. I appreciate so much what they did for us and I pray, ‘Lord, bless everybody that came to help us,’” said Barbara.

