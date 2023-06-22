Gentlemen’s Cooking Classic returns, Dishing It Up Again - Southern STYLE!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The returning major cooking event showcases a variety of dishes prepared and served by regional business leaders, lady chefs, lil’ chefs, politicians, and community leaders.

On June 24, from 6 a.m. until 9 a.m., Southern University at Shreveport Foundation (SUSF) will host its 21st Annual Gentlemen’s Cooking Classic (GCC) at the Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo Street.

Each participant will be on public display, preparing and sharing their culinary talents to support the cause of raising funds for scholarships for students attending SUSLA.

This year’s theme is “DISHING IT UP AGAIN - SOUTHERN STYLE!” and Orlandeaux’s Damien Chapmen has been selected as the 2023 celeb honoree for the event.

Orlandeaux’s Café fifth-generation proprietor and Southern University alum Mr. Damien Chapman will proudly carry the torch, representing the GCC 2023 Celebrity AnCHEFstry, in honor of his “Ancestors of Well-Known Chefs” that served patrons worldwide. Chapman’s father, Chef Orlando Chapman, served as GCC’s Honored Chef. Chef Orlando graced the GCC’s patrons annually with his culinary style and expertise. Special recognition will be noted during the event, acknowledging the legacy of Orlandeaux’s Café's fifth-generation proprietor, Damien Chapman, and his ancestors; and the restaurant’s 101-year lineage and contributions to the history of Shreveport.

Each year, the GCC has hosted over 70 chefs and thousands of patrons and is the foundation’s most successful fundraiser. Past notable participants include former mayors, including Adrian Perkins, Ollie Tyler, Cedric B. Glover, and Keith Hightower.

“We want to extend a ‘special thank you’ to the chefs who have participated in the past and invite them to join us again this year,” says Foundation Director Frank Williams, Jr.

Tickets:

$45.00 for adults

$15.00 for children ages 7 – 12

Free admission for children ages six years and under

Advance tickets are available now at:

Southern University at Shreveport Foundation North Shreveport Office at 1500 North Market, Suite 200

Southern University at Shreveport Downtown Metro Campus at 610 Texas Street, Suite 400

Southern University at Shreveport Main Campus at 3050 Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Drive.

For more information on how to sponsor or participate, please get in touch with the foundation office by contacting either Frank Williams (fwilliams@susla.edu) or Emily Owens (eowens@susla.edu) at (318) 670-9681.

