Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Gentlemen’s Cooking Classic returns, Dishing It Up Again - Southern STYLE!

The returning major cooking event showcases a variety of dishes prepared and served by regional business leaders, lady chefs, lil’ chefs, and politicians.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The returning major cooking event showcases a variety of dishes prepared and served by regional business leaders, lady chefs, lil’ chefs, politicians, and community leaders.

On June 24, from 6 a.m. until 9 a.m., Southern University at Shreveport Foundation (SUSF) will host its 21st Annual Gentlemen’s Cooking Classic (GCC) at the Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo Street.

Each participant will be on public display, preparing and sharing their culinary talents to support the cause of raising funds for scholarships for students attending SUSLA.

This year’s theme is “DISHING IT UP AGAIN - SOUTHERN STYLE!” and Orlandeaux’s Damien Chapmen has been selected as the 2023 celeb honoree for the event.

Orlandeaux’s Café fifth-generation proprietor and Southern University alum Mr. Damien Chapman will proudly carry the torch, representing the GCC 2023 Celebrity AnCHEFstry, in honor of his “Ancestors of Well-Known Chefs” that served patrons worldwide. Chapman’s father, Chef Orlando Chapman, served as GCC’s Honored Chef. Chef Orlando graced the GCC’s patrons annually with his culinary style and expertise. Special recognition will be noted during the event, acknowledging the legacy of Orlandeaux’s Café's fifth-generation proprietor, Damien Chapman, and his ancestors; and the restaurant’s 101-year lineage and contributions to the history of Shreveport.

Each year, the GCC has hosted over 70 chefs and thousands of patrons and is the foundation’s most successful fundraiser. Past notable participants include former mayors, including Adrian Perkins, Ollie Tyler, Cedric B. Glover, and Keith Hightower.

“We want to extend a ‘special thank you’ to the chefs who have participated in the past and invite them to join us again this year,” says Foundation Director Frank Williams, Jr.

Tickets:

  • $45.00 for adults
  • $15.00 for children ages 7 – 12
  • Free admission for children ages six years and under

Advance tickets are available now at:

  • Southern University at Shreveport Foundation North Shreveport Office at 1500 North Market, Suite 200
  • Southern University at Shreveport Downtown Metro Campus at 610 Texas Street, Suite 400
  • Southern University at Shreveport Main Campus at 3050 Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Drive.

For more information on how to sponsor or participate, please get in touch with the foundation office by contacting either Frank Williams (fwilliams@susla.edu) or Emily Owens (eowens@susla.edu) at (318) 670-9681.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[Source: KSLA News 12 file photo]
LDH, coroner: Woman’s death was heat-related
(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Appalachian Power lineman dies while in ArkLaTex to help with storm recovery efforts
Yard of the Week
Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven Jackson
Court case for Commissioner Steven Jackson comes to a close
Louisiana AG: Look out for price gouging

Latest News

Gentlemen's Cooking Classic kicks off with a special celebrity chef.
Gentlemen's Cooking Classic kicks off raising funds for SUSLA
Organization donates check to Bossier Valero shooting victim
Man shot during Valero gas station robbery presented with $6K check
Organization donates check to Bossier Valero shooting victim
Organization donates check to Bossier Valero shooting victim
Nonprofit groups delivers help and hope in Shreveport