Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Four Forks weathers 2 tornadoes in 6 months

“... Their tree went right through their bedroom; I can’t even imagine what they’re feeling”
A tree fell on a bedroom of a mobile home in the Four Forks community during a tornado early...
A tree fell on a bedroom of a mobile home in the Four Forks community during a tornado early the morning of June 16, 2023.(Source: Jasmine Franklin/KSLA News 12)
By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUR FORKS, La. (KSLA) — People throughout the ArkLaTex, including many in the Four Forks community near Keithville, still are recovering from last week’s storms.

Four Forks was hit by an EF-2 tornado in mid-December that killed two people. The small Caddo Parish community still was recovering from that storm when an EF-1 tornado struck early Friday (June 16). Now more trees are downed and, as a result, power is out throughout the community.

[RELATED: More storm recovery coverage]

"It was pretty scary because of the fact that a lot of the trees that have fallen. I was afraid...
"It was pretty scary because of the fact that a lot of the trees that have fallen. I was afraid that it would hit our house," Four Forks resident Wesley Dunn said.(Source: Jasmine Franklin/KSLA News 12)

“It was pretty scary because of the fact that a lot of the trees that have fallen. I was afraid that it would hit our house,” resident Wesley Dunn said. “Like the neighbor right in front of us, their tree went right through their bedroom. I can’t even imagine what they’re feeling.

“I didn’t really care whether if (sic) the house went or if we lost part of the house,” he continued. “My main concern was just my family.”

Panola-Harrison Electric Cooperative crews were working to restore power in the Four Forks neighborhood Thursday (June 22). Meanwhile, Dunn said he is surviving by using a generator.

A Panola-Harrison Electric Cooperative crew works June 16, 2023, to help restore electrical...
A Panola-Harrison Electric Cooperative crew works June 16, 2023, to help restore electrical service to the Caddo Parish community of Four Forks.(Source: Jasmine Franklin/KSLA News 12)

► SWEPCO Outage Map

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

📝 Funeral set for mother, son killed in Four Forks tornado
📝 SVN rescues 2 dogs trapped under rubble nearly a week after deadly Keithville tornado
🎞️ 2 dogs rescued from rubble days after tornado struck Four Forks area
🎞️ Cleanup of tornado damage continues in Four Forks area (ksla.com)
📝 Shreveport Volunteer Network clears out debris, helps families in Keithville
📝 Aftermath of Keithville tornado, Gov. John Bel Edwards arrives
🎞️ Four Forks area resident recalls tornado’s wrath
📝 Sheriff: Mother & child dead after tornado destroys homes in Caddo Parish
🎞️ Man searching for his wife, daughter; about two dozen homes damaged in Four Forks area

Click here to share your weather-related videos and photos:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
[Source: KSLA News 12 file photo]
LDH, coroner: Woman’s death was heat-related
(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Appalachian Power lineman dies while in ArkLaTex to help with storm recovery efforts
Two coronor's vehicles spotted at the scene of a major accident.
Two coroner vehicles spotted at wreck
LSU
NCAA hands down ruling on LSU football, basketball recruiting violations

Latest News

Husband recounts how he saved wife after tree fell on home
Mooringsport couple loses home to storm damage
Mooringsport woman recalls frightening storm experience
Tropical Storm Bret is bearing down on islands in the Caribbean Sea Thursday.
Tropical Storm Bret barrels toward eastern Caribbean at near-hurricane strength
Heating back up
Temperatures build toward 100 by next week