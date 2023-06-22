Four Forks weathers 2 tornadoes in 6 months

FOUR FORKS, La. (KSLA) — People throughout the ArkLaTex, including many in the Four Forks community near Keithville, still are recovering from last week’s storms.

Four Forks was hit by an EF-2 tornado in mid-December that killed two people. The small Caddo Parish community still was recovering from that storm when an EF-1 tornado struck early Friday (June 16). Now more trees are downed and, as a result, power is out throughout the community.

"It was pretty scary because of the fact that a lot of the trees that have fallen. I was afraid that it would hit our house," Four Forks resident Wesley Dunn said. (Source: Jasmine Franklin/KSLA News 12)

“It was pretty scary because of the fact that a lot of the trees that have fallen. I was afraid that it would hit our house,” resident Wesley Dunn said. “Like the neighbor right in front of us, their tree went right through their bedroom. I can’t even imagine what they’re feeling.

“I didn’t really care whether if (sic) the house went or if we lost part of the house,” he continued. “My main concern was just my family.”

Panola-Harrison Electric Cooperative crews were working to restore power in the Four Forks neighborhood Thursday (June 22). Meanwhile, Dunn said he is surviving by using a generator.

A Panola-Harrison Electric Cooperative crew works June 16, 2023, to help restore electrical service to the Caddo Parish community of Four Forks. (Source: Jasmine Franklin/KSLA News 12)

