East Texas man speaks about recovering from storms after 21 trees fall in yard

Harrison County, Texas (KSLA) - Thousands in the ArkLaTex are still without electricity after damaging storms ripped through North Louisiana and East Texas. Residents in Harrison County face an identical dilemma.

Due to severe storms on June 16, East Texans have been without power for six days. Across Marshall, Texas, power lines are down, and trees have been uprooted from the ground.

Some residents have had their power restored across Harrison County; however, some are still without it.

A Marshall resident says over a dozen trees fell down in his yard during the storm, and one of them totaled his wife’s car. None of the trees damaged his family’s home though.

“We have about 21 trees down here on the property. As big as the trees were, as close to the property as they were, that nothing hit the house, yeah, we’re real fortunate,” Zeigler said.

Ziegler says he’s been using a generator during the power outage and that he’s also grateful the community has been coming together and helping each other as they recover from the storm.

“Like I’ve told my friends across the state, it really is just an inconvenience. We’re gonna stay positive and get through this. We’re strong enough people. It’s just gonna take some work,” he said.

