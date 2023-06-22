Duo arrested for reportedly selling over 750 LBS of weed across Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit began an investigation into the criminal activities of two men on February 2023.

Kaleb Monroe, 26, and Jesse McWright, 27, are accused of selling more than 750 pounds of marijuana on the streets of Shreveport.

Agent John Berry estimates that during each month of the investigation, the men sold over 150 pounds of weed, valued at $1,000 per pound. On June 18, both men were arrested in their respective homes. Each house was registered on both the Red River and Louisiana Office of Probation and Parole.

The Bossier City Police Department and the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted CPSO with executing six search warrants where the two were said to have stashed drugs and other items.

Seized items:

Approximately $388,021 in cash

10 pounds of marijuana

Three firearms

Packaging material

Vacuum sealer

Money counter

Orange Dodge Charger

Blue Mercedes S550

White Dodge Charger

Gray Chevrolet Tahoe

Black Maserati

Sales records dating back to Sept. 2022

McWright and Monroe were arrested and charged with the manufacture and distribution of schedule I narcotics and conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substances. They are booked in the Caddo Correctional Center with a $100,000 bond for McWright and a $200,000 bond for Monroe.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are pending.

