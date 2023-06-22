Coroner: Woman’s death was heat-related

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Keithville woman’s death was due, in part, to intense heat and high humidity, the Caddo coroner’s office reports.

Concerned relatives found 62-year-old Tina Perritt about 1 p.m. Wednesday (June 21) at her residence in the 9500 block of Rosalie Loop after several days with no electricity, according to the coroner’s office.

“Investigation continues into the death, due to chronic decedent health issues that, with near-triple-digit heat, led to hyperthermia.”

