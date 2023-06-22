Getting Answers
Coroner: Woman’s death was heat-related

Relatives found her at her home after several days with no electricity
[Source: KSLA News 12 file photo]
[Source: KSLA News 12 file photo](KNOE)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Keithville woman’s death was due, in part, to intense heat and high humidity, the Caddo coroner’s office reports.

Concerned relatives found 62-year-old Tina Perritt about 1 p.m. Wednesday (June 21) at her residence in the 9500 block of Rosalie Loop after several days with no electricity, according to the coroner’s office.

“Investigation continues into the death, due to chronic decedent health issues that, with near-triple-digit heat, led to hyperthermia.”

