Community steps up to support contingent of utility workers from out of town

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The contingent of utility workers who have traveled to the ArkLaTex to help restore power number in the thousands.

It’s large group to take care of, but SWEPCO and people in the community have stepped up to provide for the needs of these men and women.

“It’s been amazing how many people have come out and actually volunteered their services, time, their efforts and their food and services,” SWEPCO President Brett Mattison said.

Nearly 3,000 men and women from throughout the country have come to Northwest Louisiana and East Texas to help restore power.

“When you stop and think about our business, we’re providing service that’s very very needed to live life, you know, that’s electricity,” Mattison said. “You know, I kind of really think of our group as first responders right there with police, fire and then you got the utility company.”

It’s been nearly five days of nonstop work for the utility workers.

“We’re working 16-hour days.”

With the extreme heat and threats of heat exhaustion, SWEPCO and community members stepped up to provide care and hospitality for the workers.

“Where they’re going to sleep, where their meals are going to come from and make sure we onboard them to the area,” Mattison said. “We stress safety, safety is the number one thing for us above everything else.”

The Louisiana State Fair Grounds has been a setup where workers get hot meals, cold drinks, fuel and laundry services.

“If you really want to see a deployment success of resources, I would suggest just drive by the interstate or just look at it early in the morning. They’re out there at 6 o’clock in the morning.”

SWEPCO said they have been able to restore power to more than 100,000 customers in Northwest Louisiana over the past five days. Thousands still remain.

The utility asks that you remain patient as they work diligently to get everyone back online.

