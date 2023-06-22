Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Caddo judge to decide if school board member can keep her seat

Barbara Smith-Iverson
Barbara Smith-Iverson(Caddo Parish School Board)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Caddo Parish judge will decide within the next 10 days if school board member, Barbara Smith-Iverson, will keep her seat.

Smith-Iverson was in court Wednesday morning (June 21) on the matter. Court papers say she used a Greenwood Road address to qualify for November 2022’s election, however, the person who brought the lawsuit to court says Smith-Iverson has been living in a Bossier City apartment since June of 2021, using the name Barbara Burrell.

The plaintiff also says the Greenwood Road address is in an industrial, not residential, area. It was previously a real estate office and a daycare.

PREVIOUS VIDEO

The Caddo District Attorney’s Office has issued a petition for Barbara Smith-Iverson to vacate her school board seat.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The pilot and 4 passengers of the Titan submersible have died, US Coast Guard says
[Source: KSLA News 12 file photo]
LDH, coroner: Woman’s death was heat-related
(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Appalachian Power lineman dies while in ArkLaTex to help with storm recovery efforts
Two coronor's vehicles spotted at the scene of a major accident.
Two coroner vehicles spotted at wreck
LSU
NCAA hands down ruling on LSU football, basketball recruiting violations

Latest News

Mooringsport couple loses home to storm damage
Mooringsport woman recalls frightening storm experience
LSU Baseball Postgame: Wake Forest - 6/22/2023
LSU
NCAA hands down ruling on LSU football, basketball recruiting violations
(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Appalachian Power lineman dies while in ArkLaTex to help with storm recovery efforts