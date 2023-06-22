Caddo judge to decide if school board member can keep her seat
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Caddo Parish judge will decide within the next 10 days if school board member, Barbara Smith-Iverson, will keep her seat.
Smith-Iverson was in court Wednesday morning (June 21) on the matter. Court papers say she used a Greenwood Road address to qualify for November 2022’s election, however, the person who brought the lawsuit to court says Smith-Iverson has been living in a Bossier City apartment since June of 2021, using the name Barbara Burrell.
The plaintiff also says the Greenwood Road address is in an industrial, not residential, area. It was previously a real estate office and a daycare.
