Caddo judge to decide if school board member can keep her seat

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Caddo Parish judge will decide within the next 10 days if school board member, Barbara Smith-Iverson, will keep her seat.

Smith-Iverson was in court Wednesday morning (June 21) on the matter. Court papers say she used a Greenwood Road address to qualify for November 2022’s election, however, the person who brought the lawsuit to court says Smith-Iverson has been living in a Bossier City apartment since June of 2021, using the name Barbara Burrell.

The plaintiff also says the Greenwood Road address is in an industrial, not residential, area. It was previously a real estate office and a daycare.

The Caddo District Attorney’s Office has issued a petition for Barbara Smith-Iverson to vacate her school board seat.

