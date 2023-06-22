A break from the oppressive heat & humidity

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s another warm and muggy start to our day with wake up temperatures in the 70s. As we head through the day, drier air will continue to filter in from the northeast which will take the edge off the extreme heat and humidity that we’ve felt the last several days. Highs will still be in the low 90s but without that humidity, it will make it feel more comfortable.

This break from the oppressive conditions will continue for Friday with highs in the low 90s. It will be a touch more muggy but just not to the extreme levels that we’ve seen lately. Rain chances look pretty low although a stray shower in the heat of the afternoon can’t be ruled out.

Unfortunately, as we head into the weekend, the heat and humidity will start to build again as a strong ridge of high pressure develops across the ArkLaTex. Highs will climb into the mid and upper 90s Saturday into Sunday with dangerous heat index values returning once again.

Looking ahead into next week, it looks like we could be sweltering with the first triple-digit highs of the season looking likely. Rain chances over the next week look very small so make sure and water the lawn frequently!

-Matt Jones

