2 from Chicago arrested after high-speed chase

High-speed chase
High-speed chase(WALB)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MANY, La. (KSLA) - Two people from Chicago, Illinois, have been arrested after an investigation and high-speed chase.

On June 21, the Many Police Department (MPD) entered into a high-speed chase due to an ongoing investigation.

The investigation involves a group allegedly passing fraudulent prescriptions.

During the chase, the suspects went over a hundred miles per hour at times. The driver is facing multiple charges related to the chase.

A second person has been arrested at a pharmacy for passing forged prescriptions while the chase was ongoing.

Additional charges are expected after the investigation is complete.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

