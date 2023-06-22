2 from Chicago arrested after high-speed chase
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MANY, La. (KSLA) - Two people from Chicago, Illinois, have been arrested after an investigation and high-speed chase.
On June 21, the Many Police Department (MPD) entered into a high-speed chase due to an ongoing investigation.
The investigation involves a group allegedly passing fraudulent prescriptions.
During the chase, the suspects went over a hundred miles per hour at times. The driver is facing multiple charges related to the chase.
A second person has been arrested at a pharmacy for passing forged prescriptions while the chase was ongoing.
Additional charges are expected after the investigation is complete.
