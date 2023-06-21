Woman arrested for stabbing
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman has been arrested for reportedly stabbing someone during an argument.
The Shreveport Police Department says on Tuesday, June 20 around 9:15 a.m., officers were called out to a reported domestic incident in the 5400 block of Norton Street. When officers got there, they determined two people were involved in a domestic dispute when Marcy Thornton, 22, reportedly grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the victim was then arrested because of outstanding warrants.
Thornton is charged with domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon.
CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.