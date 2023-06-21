Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Woman arrested for stabbing

Marcy Thornton, DOB: 10/5/1990
Marcy Thornton, DOB: 10/5/1990(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman has been arrested for reportedly stabbing someone during an argument.

The Shreveport Police Department says on Tuesday, June 20 around 9:15 a.m., officers were called out to a reported domestic incident in the 5400 block of Norton Street. When officers got there, they determined two people were involved in a domestic dispute when Marcy Thornton, 22, reportedly grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the victim was then arrested because of outstanding warrants.

Thornton is charged with domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Appalachian Power lineman dies while in ArkLaTex to help with storm recovery efforts
Four crude oil tanks exploded near Farmerville on June 20, 2023.
Farmerville explosion results in 1 death, 4 injuries
One man was reportedly shot and killed and another man was injured at The Jolie Apartments.
Shooting at The Jolie Apartments leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
SWEPCO, city officials share update on power restoration efforts across NWLA
City officials, SWEPCO share latest on restoration efforts Monday
Joshua Carroll, 27
Man accused of rape, holding woman hostage in hotel room

Latest News

Cooling centers and services available in East Texas
Severe storms moved through the ArkLaTex Friday, June 16, 2023 and caused widespread damage and...
Caddo leaders provide storm restoration updates for Tuesday
Richard Pickett, DOB: 10/11/1985
Mooringsport man accused of trying to strangle wife with scarf
(Joshua Boucher/News Herald via AP)
Need to cool off after the storm? Get ice & AC at these locations.