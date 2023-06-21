Getting Answers
WATCH: One-on-one interview with Miss Louisiana

We sat down with Makenzie Scroggs who recently won the title of Miss Louisiana.
By Colin Vedros and KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Miss Louisiana will remain a Central Louisiana native as Makenzie Scroggs was crowned Saturday in the 60th annual pageant.

News Channel 5 sat down with Scroggs on Wednesday, June 21, to talk about her winning the crown and what life was like leading up to the big day.

You can watch our interview with Scroggs in the video above.

Scroggs, a student at Northwestern State University from Marksville who graduated from Avoyelles Public Charter School, will head to Miss America to represent Louisiana. Scroggs came to the pageant as Miss Natchitoches City of Lights.

Scroggs’ social impact initiative is Being True to Being You, her own organization she started at 15 with the goal of raising confidence in young women and girls. She has been able to talk to hundreds about the importance of confidence through her self-development workshops.

“If I could just impact one person’s life and make somebody feel better than when they started and build their confidence, then that would be an impact to me,” said Scroggs.

Scroggs’ win marks the second time in a row that Miss Louisiana has hailed from Central Louisiana - Gracie Reichman of Colfax took the crown in 2022. At last year’s competition, Scroggs was the runner-up for Miss Louisiana.

