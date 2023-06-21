Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Twice is Nice: LSU-Shreveport’s Lucas Morgan receives another honor

Morgan named Athletic Director of the Year for the second time in career
Pilots Athletic Director Lucas Morgan received Athletic Director of the Year
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:42 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “Got some gray, my hair is longer. I tried to pluck those out the other day. I think that’s what this job does to you sometimes, " joked LSU-Shreveport Athletic Director Lucas Morgan. “I love being around the student-athletes. I think to me that’s what makes this job so special.”

Lucas Morgan in a conversation with co-workers in his office
Lucas Morgan in a conversation with co-workers in his office

It’s great to do something you love. It’s even better when you’re recognized for your efforts. For the second time in four years, Lucas Morgan had reason to smile.

“It was exciting. Definitely an honor I’m very proud of.”

Morgan was named the Red River Athletic Conference’s Athletic Director of the Year, for the first time since 2019.

“Really, it comes from our staff, " says Morgan. “We’ve got a group of people around us who bring it every single day. It makes my job easy. This is definitely a team award.”

Lucas Morgan working in his office on LSU-Shreveport's campus
Lucas Morgan working in his office on LSU-Shreveport's campus

Even after giving credit where it’s due, he’s able to devote time to his team at home.

“That’s one of the reasons why I like being at this level, " says Morgan. “I think it’s important you have that work life balance. You’re able to watch your kids grow up. I coach my son in baseball, and coach him in basketball. I coached him in soccer. So to me, being able to have the time to go do that with him is a lot of fun.”

Under Morgan’s watch this season, the Pilots have three regular season championships, across the school’s six sports. Pilot faithful feel there’s room for much more in the future.

Lucas Morgan working in his office on LSU-Shreveport's campus
Lucas Morgan working in his office on LSU-Shreveport's campus(KSLA)

“We’ve been fortunate to hire some incredible coaches, " says Morgan. “Tremendous recruiters. Tremendous coaches, great at the x’s and o’s. But, really able to come in here and build solid programs. That’s where the secret is, getting those right people in those right leadership positions.”

