Storms also take an emotional toll

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — We always talk about the physical and financial impact of storms after they’ve passed.

But there’s also big emotional impact on people dealing with the aftermath.

Many renters and homeowners feel the helplessness and uncertainty of the ongoing power outages.

Others experience the emotional toll of dealing with home damage.

One homeowner we spoke with says she just wants her first home to be livable again for her family.

“This is our first home. It’s the home we brought our daughter to; and it’s been devastating,” Avery V. said. “We don’t really know what we are going to do right now. We don’t know when our house is going to be livable again. We are just taking it day by day.”

Avery said she also has experienced contractor price gouging. People should rely on suggestions from those you know and trust, she added.

