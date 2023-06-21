Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Storms also take an emotional toll

There’s more than the physical and financial impact in the aftermath
“This is our first home. It’s the home we brought our daughter to; and it’s been devastating,”...
“This is our first home. It’s the home we brought our daughter to; and it’s been devastating,” Avery V. said.(Source: Angelia Allen/KSLA News 12)
By Angelia Allen
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — We always talk about the physical and financial impact of storms after they’ve passed.

But there’s also big emotional impact on people dealing with the aftermath.

Many renters and homeowners feel the helplessness and uncertainty of the ongoing power outages.

Others experience the emotional toll of dealing with home damage.

One homeowner we spoke with says she just wants her first home to be livable again for her family.

“This is our first home. It’s the home we brought our daughter to; and it’s been devastating,” Avery V. said. “We don’t really know what we are going to do right now. We don’t know when our house is going to be livable again. We are just taking it day by day.”

Avery said she also has experienced contractor price gouging. People should rely on suggestions from those you know and trust, she added.

