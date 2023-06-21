Rhino Coffee & Southern Maid opening joint location in south Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two businesses native to Shreveport are opening a joint venture in the city’s Provenance neighborhood.

Rhino Coffee, which is the city’s largest locally owned coffee shop, and Southern Maid Donuts, the iconic 80+ year-old donut place, are opening a joint location in south Shreveport. The location will sell locally roasted coffee, specialty drinks, baked good, and sandwiches from Rhino, as well as donuts, kolaches, fritters, and cinnamon rolls from Southern Maid.

The building is located at the front of the Provenance neighborhood off Southern Loop. It has a drive-thru, covered patio, and indoor courtyard. There is also a stage outside to host concerts and other outdoor events.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new establishment, a dual-branded Rhino Coffee & Southern Maid Donuts located in Provenance on Southern Loop,” said Andrew Crawford, founder of Rhino Coffee. “We are proud to bring together two esteemed Shreveport brands to showcase their specialties at this unique location.”

“This combination of two local staples fills a big void along the Southern Loop corridor,” remarked Grant Nuckolls, who co-owns Jacquelyn’s Café and Cuban Liquor. “I’m excited for all the residents and daytime employees in the area to have a convenient way to enjoy the full breadth of what these brands have to offer. Andrew and I believe in the power of local brands, and it doesn’t get any better than Rhino Coffee & Southern Maid Donuts!”

The new dual location is at 1024 Provenance Place Blvd., Suite 100. It’s open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.