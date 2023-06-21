Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Explosion hits Paris building, injuring 4

Firemen use a water canon as they fight a blaze Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Paris. Firefighters...
Firemen use a water canon as they fight a blaze Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Paris. Firefighters fought a blaze on Paris' Left Bank that is sent smoke soaring over the domed Pantheon monument and prompted evacuation of buildings in the neighborhood, police said. Local media cited witnesses describing a large explosion preceding the fire, and saying that part of a building collapsed.(AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — A strong explosion hit a building in Paris’ Left Bank on Wednesday, leaving four people injured and igniting a fire that sent smoke soaring over the domed Pantheon monument and prompted the evacuation of buildings, police said. The cause of the blast was not immediately known.

The facade of a building in the 5th arrondissement, or district, collapsed, and emergency services were working to determine if anyone was still inside, a Paris police official said.

Florence Berthout, mayor of the arrondissement, said four people were in “absolute emergency” condition.

“The explosion was extremely violent,” she said, describing pieces of glass still falling from buildings.

The neighborhood was cordoned off, and scores of emergency workers filled the area.

Paris police spokeswoman Loubna Atta said it was too early to determine the source of the fire and could not confirm reports it was a caused by a gas explosion.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Appalachian Power lineman dies while in ArkLaTex to help with storm recovery efforts
Four crude oil tanks exploded near Farmerville on June 20, 2023.
Farmerville explosion results in 1 death, 4 injuries
One man was reportedly shot and killed and another man was injured at The Jolie Apartments.
Shooting at The Jolie Apartments leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
SWEPCO, city officials share update on power restoration efforts across NWLA
City officials, SWEPCO share latest on restoration efforts Monday
Joshua Carroll, 27
Man accused of rape, holding woman hostage in hotel room

Latest News

New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated...
Once wrongly imprisoned for notorious rape, member of ‘Central Park Five’ is running for office
Marcy Thornton, DOB: 10/5/1990
Woman arrested for stabbing
A probable cause affidavit from Idaho State Police Detective Justin Klitch says Kaylor shot...
GRAPHIC: Man is accused of killing neighboring family whose son exposed himself to man’s kids
Severe storms moved through the ArkLaTex Friday, June 16, 2023 and caused widespread damage and...
Caddo leaders provide storm restoration updates for Tuesday