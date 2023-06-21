Organization discusses how to help seniors during storm recovery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - During storm recovery, the most vulnerable are senior citizens, especially in dangerous temperatures with no power.

On June 21, Monica Wright, with the Caddo Council on Aging (CCA), discusses how the organization is helping out. Wright also shares advice on how people can help seniors and how senior citizens may be able to help themselves.

Wright shares that the Meals on Wheels program is still operating and the council is giving out fans to seniors who need them. CCA can also assist in getting seniors food boxes and vouchers for the farmer’s market.

According to Wright, seniors are much more susceptible to the heat, oftentimes because of medications or health conditions.

How to help Seniors during storm recovery:

Check on them.

Make sure they aren’t dehydrated.

Ensure the senior isn’t moving around the house much to reserve energy.

To learn about the CCA’s resources and services, visit http://caddocoa.org/.

