Mooringsport man accused of trying to strangle wife with scarf

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man from Mooringsport has been arrested for an alleged violent attack against his wife.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says on June 17, detectives arrested Richard Pickett, 37, for reportedly physically assaulting his wife. Officials say the assault took place during an argument, and that Pickett tried to strangle his wife with a scarf. Authorities also say Pickett fired a handgun inside the house. A .22 caliber revolver was recovered from the home, as well as one spent shell casing and several rounds of live ammo. The sheriff’s office says a juvenile was in the home at the time of the incident.

Pickett is charged with domestic abuse aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery strangulation, and domestic abuse battery with child endangerment. He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center; no bond has been set at this time.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

