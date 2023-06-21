Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Mooringsport man accused of trying to strangle wife with scarf

Richard Pickett, DOB: 10/11/1985
Richard Pickett, DOB: 10/11/1985(CPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man from Mooringsport has been arrested for an alleged violent attack against his wife.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says on June 17, detectives arrested Richard Pickett, 37, for reportedly physically assaulting his wife. Officials say the assault took place during an argument, and that Pickett tried to strangle his wife with a scarf. Authorities also say Pickett fired a handgun inside the house. A .22 caliber revolver was recovered from the home, as well as one spent shell casing and several rounds of live ammo. The sheriff’s office says a juvenile was in the home at the time of the incident.

Pickett is charged with domestic abuse aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery strangulation, and domestic abuse battery with child endangerment. He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center; no bond has been set at this time.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Appalachian Power lineman dies while in ArkLaTex to help with storm recovery efforts
Four crude oil tanks exploded near Farmerville on June 20, 2023.
Farmerville explosion results in 1 death, 4 injuries
One man was reportedly shot and killed and another man was injured at The Jolie Apartments.
Shooting at The Jolie Apartments leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
SWEPCO, city officials share update on power restoration efforts across NWLA
City officials, SWEPCO share latest on restoration efforts Monday
Joshua Carroll, 27
Man accused of rape, holding woman hostage in hotel room

Latest News

Severe storms moved through the ArkLaTex Friday, June 16, 2023 and caused widespread damage and...
Caddo leaders provide storm restoration updates for Tuesday
(Joshua Boucher/News Herald via AP)
Need to cool off after the storm? Get ice & AC at these locations.
Cyber Security
La. officials issue more safety steps to protect against MOVEit cyber breach
LSU Baseball Postgame from Field: Tennessee - 6/20/2023