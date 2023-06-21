Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

MIND MATTERS: Men’s mental health

Studies show that more than 6 million men suffer from depression.
By Angelia Allen
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Studies show that more than 6 million men suffer from depression, but it often goes undiagnosed.

KSLA spoke with Parker Jones, a psychiatry specialist at Brentwood Hospital, about the signs of mental illness that could be used to help save a life.

Jones says he has seen more awareness raised about mental health, but men still remain reluctant to seek the help they need.

“I have seen a lot of military patients, and a lot of them are men, and they struggle with a lot of things. A lot of men struggle with substance abuse issues, trauma depression and anxiety,” he said. “Those are a lot of the areas that men are at risk and where men struggle.”

It’s important that the access men have to the mental health treatment is improved. Jones suggest an important way to bridge that gap is through family.

Mental illness affects many families. Jones suggests taking your loved ones seriously when they say they’re experiencing depression or anxiety.

MORE MIND MATTERS

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWEPCO, city officials share update on power restoration efforts across NWLA
City officials, SWEPCO share latest on restoration efforts Monday
(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Appalachian Power lineman dies while in ArkLaTex to help with storm recovery efforts
Severe thunderstorm watch until 1 AM
A Severe Thunderstorm WATCH has been issued for portions of the ArkLaTex
Ronnie L. Bryant arrested and charged on 1 count of second degree murder
Domestic dispute ends in deadly shooting
INTERVIEW: Monyetta Shaw
Monyetta Shaw talks about Shreveport roots & current projects

Latest News

Improper use of generators can cause carbon monoxide build-up and death
Doctor warns about dangers of generators due to carbon monoxide poisoning
Doctor warns about the dangers of generators
Learn how to deal with your stressors and improve your quality of life
Learn how to identify and deal with your stressors, improving your quality of life
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
MIND MATTERS: How to deal with conflict with your teen