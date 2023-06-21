MIND MATTERS: Men’s mental health

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Studies show that more than 6 million men suffer from depression, but it often goes undiagnosed.

KSLA spoke with Parker Jones, a psychiatry specialist at Brentwood Hospital, about the signs of mental illness that could be used to help save a life.

Jones says he has seen more awareness raised about mental health, but men still remain reluctant to seek the help they need.

“I have seen a lot of military patients, and a lot of them are men, and they struggle with a lot of things. A lot of men struggle with substance abuse issues, trauma depression and anxiety,” he said. “Those are a lot of the areas that men are at risk and where men struggle.”

It’s important that the access men have to the mental health treatment is improved. Jones suggest an important way to bridge that gap is through family.

Mental illness affects many families. Jones suggests taking your loved ones seriously when they say they’re experiencing depression or anxiety.

MORE MIND MATTERS

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.