Man shot during Valero gas station robbery presented with $6K check

By Tamer Knight
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The victim of a gas station shooting was presented with a check from a non-profit organization to help him and his family.

Back in early May, there was a robbery turned shooting that claimed the life of two people and injured two other people. This happened at a Valero gas station in Bossier City.

The Got your Six Louisiana nonprofit organization sold hundreds of fish plates to raise money for Wes Davis, who was shot in the femoral artery. A check over $6,000 was presented to him at Dobbs Peterbilt on Wednesday, June 21.

According to the nonprofit, Davis’s Go Fund Me had not reached the intended goal, so they felt compelled to help him and his family.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The community has come together to help these victims and their families during this trying time.

“After selling all these fish plates, we had over 300 fish plates that we sold and several donations between Farmer Seafood, Got Your Six Louisiana, several masonic lodges in the area, Punishers MC. We raised and the people in this area that decided to come and help out with this fundraiser, we ended up raising $6,638 and I got 100 percent of that money raised that I want to present to Wes Davis,” said one of the organizers of the fundraiser.

Davis was shot in the femoral artery and is still recovering. According to the Got Your Six nonprofit organization, Davis’ GoFundMe had not reached the goal intended, so they felt compelled to help him and his family.

