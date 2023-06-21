Getting Answers
GSU creates first Ph.D. criminology program in Louisiana

The program is the first Ph.D. program at Grambling State.
By De’Vante Martin
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University is advancing its higher learning opportunities for graduate students. The historically Black college is now offering a Doctor of Philosophy in Criminology and Justice Administration, becoming the first in the state to do so.

This comes two years after the Board of Regents granted approval for the program. Dr. Tazinski Lee said recent police shootings of unarmed citizens shaped the curriculum.

“We just felt that we needed to do something,” Dr. Lee said. “And perhaps a degree that will help individuals focus on creating new policies was nonexistent.”

Dr. Lee said the program will be a catalyst for community renewal. The two concentrations within the degree are Minorities and Social Injustice Policy, and Justice Policy and Administration.

Dr. Karletta White-Langhorn, graduate coordinator and Grambling State alum, said this program is a great opportunity for future students.

“As an alum who went outside to complete my Ph.D. work, I can only say I would have been ecstatic and really excited to continue my education here at Grambling State University if this program would’ve been around back when I completed undergraduate school,” Dr. White-Langhorn said.

The program is also the first Ph.D. program at Grambling. Lee said the program will be open to all regardless of degree background.

“Our program is multidisciplinary. If you have a major or master’s in political science, public administration, social work, psychology, we welcome you. Come in and find out as much as you can.”

The program is scheduled to begin this upcoming fall semester. Enrollment is currently open to those who have completed their master’s degree.

