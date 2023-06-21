Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Former financial director of Monroe hospital sentenced for stealing more than half a million from job

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Louisiana announced on June 21 that Edward Calloway, 44, of West Monroe, was sentenced to two years in prison followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to federal wire fraud charges in December 2022.

Calloway worked for G.B. Cooley Hospital in Monroe first as a staff accountant from 2010-2016 and then as the financial director from 2016-2019. In 2012, Calloway began wiring funds into his personal bank account from the hospital’s general fund, sinking fund, and payroll accounts. The theft continued until his employment ended in 2019 and resulted in $892,602.18 stolen from the hospital.

“G.B. Cooley Hospital Service is an iconic medical and counseling services provider to northeast Louisiana residents who need specialized care due to mental and physical issues and is funded by state and federal taxpayer dollars,” said U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown. “Mr. Calloway had a fiduciary duty as Financial Director to oversee these state and federal funds in a prudent fashion to the benefit of Cooley’s residents and clients, not himself. Instead, he took advantage of these individuals by stealing this money for his personal gain and has now been held accountable. We will be vigilant and unwavering in our duty to protect the interests our most vulnerable citizens in the district and the taxpayer dollar.”

The case was investigated by the United States Secret Service, Louisiana Office of State Inspector General and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Alexander C. Van Hook, special counsel to the U.S. attorney.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Appalachian Power lineman dies while in ArkLaTex to help with storm recovery efforts
Four crude oil tanks exploded near Farmerville on June 20, 2023.
Farmerville explosion results in 1 death, 4 injuries
One man was reportedly shot and killed and another man was injured at The Jolie Apartments.
Shooting at The Jolie Apartments leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
SWEPCO, city officials share update on power restoration efforts across NWLA
City officials, SWEPCO share latest on restoration efforts Monday
Louisiana AG: Look out for price gouging

Latest News

Makenzie Scroggs
WATCH: One-on-one interview with Miss Louisiana
Cooling centers and services available in East Texas
LSU Baseball Postgame: Wake Forest
Donald Brooks
BRPD: Employee arrested after shooting co-worker in Sam’s Club parking lot
Rhino Coffee is joining forces with Southern Maid Donuts to open a new joint location in south...
Rhino Coffee & Southern Maid opening joint location in south Shreveport