Dangerous heat finally eases

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off very warm and muggy again across the ArkLaTex with wake up temperatures already in the low 80s for some areas. The good news for today is that the stationary front that has been sitting over the region for the past several days will finally get a push to the southwest and behind it, we have some relief from the dangerous heat on the way!

Temperatures this afternoon will still be hot in the low to mid 90s but the big difference is that the humidity will be a bit lower making it feel more comfortable. Having said that, we still have Heat Advisories for portions of the ArkLaTex where feels like temperatures could briefly jump into the triple digits.

This break from the oppressive conditions will continue for Thursday and Friday with highs each day near 90. It will still be muggy but just not to the extreme levels that we’ve seen lately.

Unfortunately as we head into the weekend, the heat and humidity will start to build again as a strong ridge of high pressure develops across the ArkLaTex. Highs will climb into the mid and upper 90s Saturday into Sunday with dangerous heat index values returning once again.

Looking ahead into next week, it looks like we could be sweltering with the first triple digit highs of the season looking likely.

Rain chances over the next week look very small so make sure and water the lawn frequently!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

