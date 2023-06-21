Court case for Commissioner Steven Jackson comes to a close

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The court case involving Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven Jackson came to an end Wednesday, June 21.

Commissioner Jackson pleaded guilty Wednesday morning in a Bossier Parish courtroom to a misdemeanor charge of false personation after he was initially charged with a felony for reportedly impersonating a police officer. Back on Feb. 28, Jackson pleaded not guilty, but changed his plea Wednesday morning in court.

As part of his guilty plea, the commissioner agreed to pay a fine of $100, plus court costs. His attorney, Courtney Harris, says Jackson just wanted to put this behind him and stop wasting taxpayer money. The commissioner released a statement about the outcome of Wednesday’s hearing later in the afternoon:

“I have never been a white male (w/m) and I am the last person anyone could confuse for a white male. That is the actual description the alleged victim provided throughout the police incident report. I am the sole proprietor of an independent car dealership and let someone test drive a vehicle who turned out to be a bad actor,” Commissioner Jackson said. “This agreement was a decision about time, financial math and professional responsibility versus paying thousands to pursue a time consuming misdemeanor case.”

The commissioner says to show his appreciation for the resolution of the case, he’s making a $1,000 donation to the North Louisiana Law Enforcement Ball.

