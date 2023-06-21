Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Court case for Commissioner Steven Jackson comes to a close

Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven Jackson
Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven Jackson(Caddo Parish Commission)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The court case involving Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven Jackson came to an end Wednesday, June 21.

Commissioner Jackson pleaded guilty Wednesday morning in a Bossier Parish courtroom to a misdemeanor charge of false personation after he was initially charged with a felony for reportedly impersonating a police officer. Back on Feb. 28, Jackson pleaded not guilty, but changed his plea Wednesday morning in court.

As part of his guilty plea, the commissioner agreed to pay a fine of $100, plus court costs. His attorney, Courtney Harris, says Jackson just wanted to put this behind him and stop wasting taxpayer money. The commissioner released a statement about the outcome of Wednesday’s hearing later in the afternoon:

“I have never been a white male (w/m) and I am the last person anyone could confuse for a white male. That is the actual description the alleged victim provided throughout the police incident report. I am the sole proprietor of an independent car dealership and let someone test drive a vehicle who turned out to be a bad actor,” Commissioner Jackson said. “This agreement was a decision about time, financial math and professional responsibility versus paying thousands to pursue a time consuming misdemeanor case.”

The commissioner says to show his appreciation for the resolution of the case, he’s making a $1,000 donation to the North Louisiana Law Enforcement Ball.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Appalachian Power lineman dies while in ArkLaTex to help with storm recovery efforts
Four crude oil tanks exploded near Farmerville on June 20, 2023.
Farmerville explosion results in 1 death, 4 injuries
One man was reportedly shot and killed and another man was injured at The Jolie Apartments.
Shooting at The Jolie Apartments leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
SWEPCO, city officials share update on power restoration efforts across NWLA
City officials, SWEPCO share latest on restoration efforts Monday
Joshua Carroll, 27
Man accused of rape, holding woman hostage in hotel room

Latest News

Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards signs bills into law from 2023 Legislative Session
LEGAL CORNER: When did LDWF begin requiring a boating education course?
Cooling centers and services available in East Texas
Marcy Thornton, DOB: 10/5/1990
Woman arrested for stabbing