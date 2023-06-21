Cooling centers and services available in East Texas

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - Area residents without power and in need of a place to cool off, eat a meal or even wash clothes can go to the Hawkins Volunteer Fire Department.

The City of Hawkins has opened a cooling center at the fire department building with breakfast, lunch and dinner provided, as well as access to three showers, water and ice, and four washing machines and four dryers.

Packaged Meals Ready to Eat (MREs) are available in addition to hot meals available three times a day.

Breakfast - 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Lunch - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dinner - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Water and ice are distributed as available between 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Hawkins Fire Department is at 389 Blackbourn Street.

EAST TEXAS FOOD BANK DISTRIBUTION

The East Texas Food Bank has several food distribution locations set up throughout the rest of this week for East Texans in need.

Wednesday, June 21, 10-11:30 a.m. in Quitman at the Bud Moody Stadium on Bud Morris Ave.

Wednesday, June 21, 4-5:30 p.m. in Mt. Vernon at Sacred Heart Catholic Church located at 406 Hwy 37

Thursday, June 22, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in Avinger at Lake O’ the Pines Baptist Church at 9046 FM 729

Friday, June 23, 9-10:30 a.m. at the Gregg County Fairgrounds in Longview at 1123 Jaycee Dr. but please enter from Cotton Street.

EAST TEXAS COOLING CENTERS

First Baptist Church; Youth Building, 319 S Kaufman St

8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Gilmer Civic Center, 1218 US Hwy 271 N

Opens at 10 a.m. - snacks and water available

Pittsburg, Bleu Hen Crossing Event Center, 234 Rusk St.

From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Free lunch; dishes and volunteers needed

City of Marshall Convention Center, 2501 E End Blvd S

Cooling center, phone recharging station available until 7 p.m.

Water, MREs and ice also available as supplies last

City of Marshal Pet Adoption Center, 2502 E. Travis Street

Cooling center for pets and their people from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Pets must be leashed/crated and updated on shots.

House of Hope, 3011 W. Marshall Ave., Longview

Serving lunch and dinner today and tomorrow

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dinner: 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

You can also charge your phone and cool off.

ICE DISTRIBUTION

Mt. Pleasant Fire Department Central Station, 728 E. Ferguson Rd.

Daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

2 free bags of ice per household per day

CITY OF MARSHALL SERVICES UPDATE

The City of Marshall has suspended recycling through the end of June. Residents may use both carts to dispose of trash and food waste (which must be double bagged).

From the Harrison County Judge: trash, spoiled food, limbs and other debris may be taken to a disposal site 1 mile south of Highway 80 on Buck Sherrod Road.

