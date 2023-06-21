Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Cooling centers and services available in East Texas

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - Area residents without power and in need of a place to cool off, eat a meal or even wash clothes can go to the Hawkins Volunteer Fire Department.

The City of Hawkins has opened a cooling center at the fire department building with breakfast, lunch and dinner provided, as well as access to three showers, water and ice, and four washing machines and four dryers.

Packaged Meals Ready to Eat (MREs) are available in addition to hot meals available three times a day.

  • Breakfast - 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
  • Lunch - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Dinner - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Water and ice are distributed as available between 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Hawkins Fire Department is at 389 Blackbourn Street.

EAST TEXAS FOOD BANK DISTRIBUTION

The East Texas Food Bank has several food distribution locations set up throughout the rest of this week for East Texans in need.

  • Wednesday, June 21, 10-11:30 a.m. in Quitman at the Bud Moody Stadium on Bud Morris Ave.
  • Wednesday, June 21, 4-5:30 p.m. in Mt. Vernon at Sacred Heart Catholic Church located at 406 Hwy 37
  • Thursday, June 22, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in Avinger at Lake O’ the Pines Baptist Church at 9046 FM 729
  • Friday, June 23, 9-10:30 a.m. at the Gregg County Fairgrounds in Longview at 1123 Jaycee Dr. but please enter from Cotton Street.

EAST TEXAS COOLING CENTERS

First Baptist Church; Youth Building, 319 S Kaufman St

  • 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Gilmer Civic Center, 1218 US Hwy 271 N

  • Opens at 10 a.m. - snacks and water available

Pittsburg, Bleu Hen Crossing Event Center, 234 Rusk St.

  • From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Free lunch; dishes and volunteers needed

City of Marshall Convention Center, 2501 E End Blvd S

  • Cooling center, phone recharging station available until 7 p.m.
  • Water, MREs and ice also available as supplies last

City of Marshal Pet Adoption Center, 2502 E. Travis Street

  • Cooling center for pets and their people from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Pets must be leashed/crated and updated on shots.

House of Hope, 3011 W. Marshall Ave., Longview

  • Serving lunch and dinner today and tomorrow
  • Lunch: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Dinner: 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • You can also charge your phone and cool off.

ICE DISTRIBUTION

Mt. Pleasant Fire Department Central Station, 728 E. Ferguson Rd.

CITY OF MARSHALL SERVICES UPDATE

The City of Marshall has suspended recycling through the end of June. Residents may use both carts to dispose of trash and food waste (which must be double bagged).

From the Harrison County Judge: trash, spoiled food, limbs and other debris may be taken to a disposal site 1 mile south of Highway 80 on Buck Sherrod Road.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Appalachian Power lineman dies while in ArkLaTex to help with storm recovery efforts
Four crude oil tanks exploded near Farmerville on June 20, 2023.
Farmerville explosion results in 1 death, 4 injuries
One man was reportedly shot and killed and another man was injured at The Jolie Apartments.
Shooting at The Jolie Apartments leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
SWEPCO, city officials share update on power restoration efforts across NWLA
City officials, SWEPCO share latest on restoration efforts Monday
Joshua Carroll, 27
Man accused of rape, holding woman hostage in hotel room

Latest News

Marcy Thornton, DOB: 10/5/1990
Woman arrested for stabbing
Severe storms moved through the ArkLaTex Friday, June 16, 2023 and caused widespread damage and...
Caddo leaders provide storm restoration updates for Tuesday
Richard Pickett, DOB: 10/11/1985
Mooringsport man accused of trying to strangle wife with scarf
(Joshua Boucher/News Herald via AP)
Need to cool off after the storm? Get ice & AC at these locations.