A brief break from the dangerous heat, but it’s still hot!

By Austin Evans
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday and happy Summer Solstice! Today is the longest day of the year so I hope you’re able to enjoy it! Today, though it is not “comfortable” is much better than yesterday and the weekend. Highs are still easily climbing into the low to mid-90s but I’ll take that over the upper-90s. Feels like temperatures are still reaching into the triple-digits but more like 103 not 116. It’s a small win, but a win nonetheless. If you have plans this evening dress for the humidity as it will likely be pretty uncomfortable. Temperatures will still be in the 80s by 11.

This break from the oppressive conditions will continue for Thursday and Friday with highs each day near 90. It will still be muggy but just not to the extreme levels that we’ve seen lately.

Unfortunately, as we head into the weekend, the heat and humidity will start to build again as a strong ridge of high pressure develops across the ArkLaTex. Highs will climb into the mid and upper 90s Saturday into Sunday with dangerous heat index values returning once again. Looking ahead into next week, it looks like we could be sweltering with the first triple-digit highs of the season looking likely. Rain chances over the next week look very small so make sure and water the lawn frequently!

