Woman accused of hitting man with car during argument
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a domestic incident at around 3:14 p.m. on June 17 in the 3200 block of Wagner Street.
Upon arrival, officers determined Shaderrickka Williams had hit a man with her car during a domestic dispute. She was arrested with one count of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment and one count of second-degree battery.
The victim is expected to recover from his injuries.
CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX>>
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.