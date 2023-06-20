Woman accused of hitting man with car during argument

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a domestic incident at around 3:14 p.m. on June 17 in the 3200 block of Wagner Street.

Upon arrival, officers determined Shaderrickka Williams had hit a man with her car during a domestic dispute. She was arrested with one count of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment and one count of second-degree battery.

The victim is expected to recover from his injuries.

