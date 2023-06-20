Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Woman accused of hitting man with car during argument

Shaderrickka Williams
Shaderrickka Williams(Shreveport Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a domestic incident at around 3:14 p.m. on June 17 in the 3200 block of Wagner Street.

Upon arrival, officers determined Shaderrickka Williams had hit a man with her car during a domestic dispute. She was arrested with one count of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment and one count of second-degree battery.

The victim is expected to recover from his injuries.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWEPCO, city officials share update on power restoration efforts across NWLA
City officials, SWEPCO share latest on restoration efforts Monday
Severe thunderstorm watch until 1 AM
A Severe Thunderstorm WATCH has been issued for portions of the ArkLaTex
Dangerously hot this afternoon
Dangerous heat continues today
INTERVIEW: Monyetta Shaw
Monyetta Shaw talks about Shreveport roots & current projects
June 16 storm damage on Pines Road.
Governor John Bel Edwards declares state of emergency for North La.; additional utility workers to be sent to help restore power

Latest News

Louisiana State Master Trooper Kory York exits the Union Parish Courthouse in Farmerville after...
Kory York moves to have his indictment dropped in case of Ronald Greene’s death
Storm damage generic
Louisiana Department of Insurance offering guidance to homeowners following recent storms
(Joshua Boucher/News Herald via AP)
Need to cool off after the storm? Get ice & AC at these locations.
Joshua Carroll, 27
Man accused of rape, holding woman hostage in hotel room