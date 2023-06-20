Tips for hiring a contractor after a storm

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -

Many citizens sustained substantial damage and will need to hire a contractor. The City of Shreveport as well as the State of Louisiana have requirements regarding who can perform these types of repairs.

Residents should contact their insurance company immediately regarding any damages to their property. If you are having trees removed, please make sure the company is reputable and always ask to see a copy of their license and insurance. It is the responsibility of the company to remove all debris from the property.

If you need further information, regarding permits and inspections please call 318-673-6106 or 318-673-6105.

Here are some tips to help identify those that may be trying to take advantage of you during your time of crisis.

Question requests for payment in full prior to the project beginning. If a contractor asks for this, you should think twice before doing business with them. It is not unusual for a contractor to request some money upfront. Research the company and demand to see their contractor’s license and verify that by looking them up through the Secretary of State’s webpage at: www.lslbc.louisiana.gov/. Also, contact the insurance company and verify that they are indeed insured. A reputable contractor will never take issue with that.

Insist on a contract and go over every detail in the contract with the business. It would be a good idea to have a witness present and ask that the witness be able to sign the contract. Most legitimate contractors offer no charge for an estimate, but as always, be cautious. During the inspection, be extra attentive to the contractor’s assessment. Some contractors will target senior citizens and perform inspections in places of their homes where the homeowner can’t access like attics and underneath the house. This is an easy way for a contractor to “make up” damage that simply is not there.

Check the Better Business Bureau website and always try to get three quotes.

