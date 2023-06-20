Threats for severe weather this evening

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! What a scorcher of a day out there with most of the ArkLaTex south of I-30 easily climbing to near (or exceeding) 110 degrees for heat index values. A Heat Advisory is in place this afternoon until 8 PM and I personally believe that an Excessive Heat Warning would have been warranted today. There is also a severe weather threat as we head deeper into the afternoon and evening hours, portions of the south ArkLaTex are under a slight (2 out of 5) risk for severe storms with the main threats being large hail and damaging wind. At this time, the hourly convective-allowing models do not have much for storms popping up but that doesn’t mean we are in the clear. Don’t let your guard down this evening and we’ll let you know of any warnings that get issued if they happen.

Tomorrow is looking quiet but I have put a 10% chance for rain due to some showers and storms that move through to the west of the ArkLaTex. Tomorrow will be marginally more comfortable with highs in the low to mid-90s. Heat index values are likely to get to the very upper-90s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and it’s still going to be dangerous heat if you’re outside for prolonged periods of time. The very warm and humid nights continue throughout the rest of the week.

Thursday might be the most “comfortable” of the entire week but it will still be hot. We begin to ramp the humidity back up as we head into the weekend with measured highs possibly rising to the triple-digits by Sunday. Coupled with the humidity, the weekend will see very dangerous heat once again.

