Strong storms possible this morning

By Matt Jones
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A weak stationary front sitting across the ArkLaTex this morning combined with a disturbance moving in from the northwest could spark scattered storms as we head through the morning. If storms develop, some could quickly turn severe with large hail and damaging wind being the primary threats. Any storms will quickly move to the southeast and should be out of the region by midday.

This afternoon looks mainly dry and hot again with temperatures in the low to mid 90s but feeling like the triple digits.

Heading into the second half of this week, a slightly drier flow of air from the northeast will take the edge off our dangerous heat. Highs will be closer to 90 each day and humidity won’t be as bad so enjoy this brief break while we have it!

Looking ahead to the weekend, the oppressive heat and humidity quickly return with highs soaring into the middle and upper 90s but feeling much hotter with the increasing humidity. Heat Advisories and Warnings will likely be needed again by this weekend!

As far as storm chances, overall it looks like a much quieter pattern through early next week with just an isolated storm possible here and there across the ArkLaTex.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

