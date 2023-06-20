Shooting at The Jolie Apartments reportedly leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A shooting at the Jolie Apartments has left one man dead and another man injured.

On Wednesday, June 16, the Shreveport Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at 1017 Quail Creek Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. According to a witness, one man was shot and killed, and another man was injured and transported to the hospital.

KSLA reached out to police for more information about this shooting. Stay with us for updates.

