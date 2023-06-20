Man arrested after allegedly hitting woman in face with gun

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman is recovering after she was struck by a firearm during a domestic altercation.

On the morning of June 18, Shreveport police arrived at the 1900 block of Patzman Street in reference to a report of domestic trouble. Officers determined that Dondre Bivens, 28, had struck the victim in the face with a handgun.

She suffered injuries but is expected to recover.

According to officials with the Shreveport Police Department, Bivens refused to be lawfully arrested, so officers had to restrain him. He was charged with the following:

1 count of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment

1 count of illegal carrying of weapons

1 count of resisting an officer

1 count of aggravated battery

SPD encourages victims of domestic violence to seek assistance. There are many options that exist to help; contact SPD for more details.

