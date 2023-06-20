Man accused of stabbing woman during domestic dispute
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman was stabbed during a domestic altercation and is expected to recover.
The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) received a report of assault and battery in the 6100 block of Tierra Drive Sunday night (June 18). When they arrived at the residence, they found a woman who was bleeding after getting stabbed in the arm. According to officers, small children were there when she was injured.
After further investigation, 45-year-old Carlos Williams was arrested. He was charged with one count of domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon inflicting serious bodily injury and one count of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, officials say.
The victim is expected to recover.
Shreveport police encourages victims of domestic violence to seek assistance; there are many options that exist to help. Contact SPD for more details.
