Man accused of stabbing woman during domestic dispute

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman was stabbed during a domestic altercation and is expected to recover.

The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) received a report of assault and battery in the 6100 block of Tierra Drive Sunday night (June 18). When they arrived at the residence, they found a woman who was bleeding after getting stabbed in the arm. According to officers, small children were there when she was injured.

After further investigation, 45-year-old Carlos Williams was arrested. He was charged with one count of domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon inflicting serious bodily injury and one count of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, officials say.

Carlos Williams (5-5-78) (SPD)

The victim is expected to recover.

Shreveport police encourages victims of domestic violence to seek assistance; there are many options that exist to help. Contact SPD for more details.

