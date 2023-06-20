Man accused of rape, holding woman hostage in hotel room

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to an incident at around 10:40 p.m. on June 16 in the 400 block of Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway.

Officials say a concerned citizen called and reported that a man was holding their friend in a hotel room and refusing to let her leave.

Officers arrived to the hotel and took Joshua Carroll, 27, into custody. After an investigation by Sex Crimes detectives, Carroll was charged with first-degree rape and battery of a dating partner.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to recover.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.