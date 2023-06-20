Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Man accused of rape, holding woman hostage in hotel room

Joshua Carroll, 27
Joshua Carroll, 27(Shreveport Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to an incident at around 10:40 p.m. on June 16 in the 400 block of Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway.

Officials say a concerned citizen called and reported that a man was holding their friend in a hotel room and refusing to let her leave.

Officers arrived to the hotel and took Joshua Carroll, 27, into custody. After an investigation by Sex Crimes detectives, Carroll was charged with first-degree rape and battery of a dating partner.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to recover.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWEPCO, city officials share update on power restoration efforts across NWLA
City officials, SWEPCO share latest on restoration efforts Monday
Severe thunderstorm watch until 1 AM
A Severe Thunderstorm WATCH has been issued for portions of the ArkLaTex
Dangerously hot this afternoon
Dangerous heat continues today
June 16 storm damage on Pines Road.
Governor John Bel Edwards declares state of emergency for North La.; additional utility workers to be sent to help restore power
Tree on house in the Cross Lake area of Shreveport, La.
SWEPCO: More than 191k people still without power after severe storms

Latest News

(Joshua Boucher/News Herald via AP)
Need to cool off after the storm? Get ice & AC at these locations.
Tree down in Waskom, Texas
Have storm damage? Here’s how to report it to the state
Severe storms on June 16, 2023 caused widespread damage throughout the ArkLaTex.
Tips for hiring a contractor after a storm
Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards signs bills into law from 2023 Legislative Session