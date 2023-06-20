Louisiana Department of Insurance offering guidance to homeowners following recent storms

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Did your home get damaged during recent severe weather? The Louisiana Department of Insurance is providing guidance to homeowners affected by recent storms.

Commissioner Jim Donlon encourages policyholders to contact their insurance agents to file a claim as soon as possible.

“In the weeks following a loss, policyholders who feel their claim has not been properly resolved by their insurer can call us and file a complaint,” said Commissioner Donelon. “Policyholders need to know they have a right to file a supplemental claim if they find additional damage or if the increased cost of materials made the initial payment insufficient to cover the loss.”

If you feel your claim has not been properly resolved, call 1-(800)-259-5300.

LDI says homeowners should follow these tips to file a claim for property damage after severe weather:

Contact your insurance company or agent as soon as possible. If possible, have your policy number and an initial assessment of the damage ready. Make sure your agent and insurance company have your correct contact information.

Keep receipts for any necessary inspections or repairs you make . These expenses may be reimbursable under your policy. Do not make permanent repairs until your insurer has inspected the damage.

Take pictures or videos of the damage . Visually document the damage before cleaning up or making temporary repairs. Attempt to separate damaged personal property items from undamaged items, but do not throw them away. Keeping these items will help the claims adjuster assist you in completing an inventory of the items lost.

Read your policy . Even if you have full coverage, you still have an obligation to mitigate your damage by taking actions such as putting a tarp on your roof and boarding up broken windows. Keep your receipts for expenses incurred in taking these temporary measures.

When an adjuster visits your property, make sure you ask for identification. You can call the LDI or . You can call the LDI or visit their website to verify his or her licensure.

