Louisiana AG: Look out for price gouging

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Consumers in storm-affected areas of Louisiana should be on the lookout for price gouging, state Attorney General Jeff Landry said.

State law says once the governor declares a state of emergency, it is illegal to raise prices for goods and services higher than the prices ordinarily charged for comparable goods and services.

Price gouging does not include verifiable market fluctuations, meaning product shortages, rig and refinery shutdowns and changes influenced by global markets.

Products commonly associated with price gouging include goods and services necessary for use as a direct result of a state of emergency, such as gasoline or diesel fuel of any grade, hotels, motels and generators.

Price gouging bans remain in effect for up to 30 days after the state of emergency ends.

Call the attorney general’s office toll-free at (800) 351-4889 or contact your local law enforcement agency if you suspect you have been a victim of price gouging.

“It is an unfortunate reality that some people and businesses attempt to take advantage of consumers during and after natural disasters,” Landry said. “I strongly encourage consumers who suspect price gouging to contact their local law enforcement agencies.”

You can help law enforcement investigate your price gouging report by including:

Receipts for the purchase and any recent receipts from the same merchant that show the price difference

Location of the merchant

Date of the purchase

Cost of the goods or services

Courts may impose a civil penalty and, where appropriate, order restitution for consumers.

Additionally, price gouging is a criminal offense punishable by:

a fine up to $500, six months in prison or both;

imprisonment at hard labor for not more than five years where there is any serious bodily injury or any property damage in excess of $5,000; and,

imprisonment at hard labor for not more than 21 years where a willful violation results in the death of anyone.

