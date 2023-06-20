Caddo Parish ice distribution sites, times for June 20

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish officials will be distributing free ice to people affected by the severe storms on June 16 who are still without electricity.

The following locations will be distributing ice on Tuesday, June 20:

Galilee Life Development Center – 1500 Pierre Avenue, Shreveport, LA (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Oil City Community Center – 310 Savage Street, Oil City, LA (11 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

Greenwood Acres Life Center - 7530 Greenwood Rd, Shreveport, LA (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

YMCA of NWLA – 3455 Knight Street, Shreveport, LA (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

Southern University at Shreveport – 3050 MLK Drive, Shreveport, LA (5 p.m. - 7 p.m.)

Williams Memorial CME Temple - 3301 St. Matthias Drive, Shreveport, LA (10 a.m. - 2p.m.)

