Farmerville explosion results in 1 death, 4 injuries

Four crude oil tanks exploded near Farmerville on June 20, 2023.
Four crude oil tanks exploded near Farmerville on June 20, 2023.(Source: Tara Best, KNOE viewer)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: The Union Parish oil tank explosion on June 20 resulted in one death and four people injured who were sent to the hospital, according to UPSO Sheriff Dusty Gates.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is an update to a previous story. Read below for more information.

UPDATE: UPSO says Hwy 15 north has been reopened for travel. They ask the public to use caution in the area due to multiple first responders and agencies on the scene.

A reporter on the scene says the explosion was due to four crude oil tanks blowing up. The explosion happened just off Johnson Rd. and Hwy 15.

Farmerville and Union Parish Fire Departments are on the scene.

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office says Hwy 15 north of Foster Farms to Owl Creek Rd. is shut down until further notice due to a gas explosion near Johnson Rd.

UPSO says numerous injuries have been reported with victims taken to local hospitals. Hazmat officers are on their way to the scene.

UPSO, Pafford EMS, UP Office of Emergency Preparedness, Farmerville PD and Farmerville Fire & Rescue are on scene. There will be no thru traffic and details will be released when possible, according to UPSO.

KNOE reporters are on their way to the scene. We will have more information as it becomes available.

