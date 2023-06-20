Caddo leaders provide storm restoration updates for Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Information provided by Parish of Caddo Government:

State, parish, and city leaders took part in a Unified Command Group meeting Tuesday, June 20 at the Caddo Sheriff’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness where they discussed response to the storms that impacted Caddo Parish on June 15 and the early hours of June 16.

Power Restoration Update 💡💡 Officials provide the latest on power restoration efforts. Posted by KSLA News 12 on Tuesday, June 20, 2023

The following information was announced at Tuesday’s meeting:

SWEPCO reports 83,500 total outages in Louisiana; 36,406 in Shreveport District. Numbers will continue to go down throughout the day/next 24 hours. Three thousand line crews will be on the ground Tuesday to continue restoration operations.

Partial Boil Advisory in Caddo Parish (boil advisory is NOT parish wide; more systems added) :

Deepwoods Water System – population 657

Bella Vista Water System – population 330

Blanchard Water System – population 15,180

Simpson Water System – population 48

Oil City Water System – population 2,163

Big Oaks Water System – population 120

Barron Ridge Water System – population 148

Linda Lane Water System – population 135

Lakeview Water System – population 2,025

Pinehill Waterworks District – population 4,818

Colworth Place Water System – population 123

Evergreen Estates Water System – population 162

Keithville School Water System

Springlake Mobile Home Park Water System – population 405

Lake Shreve Water System – population 96

Hillside Mobile Home Park Water System – population 309

VIDEOS & PHOTOS OF DAMAGE

COOLING CENTER LOCATIONS:

The Highland Center , 520 Olive St., Shreveport (9 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Morning Star Baptist Church Life Center , 5340 Jewella Ave., Shreveport; This facility is now a 24-hour overnight facility. Citizens can use this facility to stay overnight, exchange low oxygen tanks, and/or plug in oxygen concentrators.

Galilee Family Life Center, 1500 Pierre Ave., Shreveport (8 a.m.-8 p.m.)

A.B. Palmer Park Community Center , 547 E 79th St. (8:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.)

Valencia Park Community Center , 1800 Viking Dr. (8:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.)

Southern Hills Park Community Center , 1002 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop (8:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.)

Bill Cockrell Park Community Center, 4109 Pines Rd. (8:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.)

RESOURCES

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office urges anyone who received damage to their primary residence or business from the storm to report it to the Sheriff’s Homeland Security Division at: 318-675-2255 or at damage.LA.GOV.

Citizens who may need individual assistance for home damage may contact the Red Cross at 1-800-RedCross and www.findhelp.org .

Citizens are encouraged to sign up for the parish/city emergency alert system, Everbridge, at www.everbridge.net to receive texts and phone messages.

Officials urge the public to stay safe after the storm by staying away from downed power wires that may be on roadways and around fallen trees. Use generators in open areas and not inside to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Be mindful of all posted traffic barricades and keep off roadways unless necessary.

Updated information will be posted on local government websites and social media accounts as it becomes available.

