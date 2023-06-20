Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Caddo commissioner to introduce proposals for storm-relief assistance

Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson says he plans to introduce two proposals on Tuesday, June 20 that could assist households after the impact of recent storms.
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson says he plans to introduce two proposals on Tuesday, June 20 that could assist households after the impact of recent storms.

The first proposal is for food box distributions. Jackson says at this time is doesn’t look like the state will meet the funding threshold to get DSNAP approval to help replace resident’s lost food. His proposal will be to provide some relief through distributing boxes of food parish-wide.

The second proposal centers on tree and debris removal. Jackson says although those with insurance will be able to cover the expense of clean up, many seniors and renters don’t have this coverage. This proposal will have the goal of helping clear large debris.

The Caddo Commission meeting will take place at Government Plaza at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWEPCO, city officials share update on power restoration efforts across NWLA
City officials, SWEPCO share latest on restoration efforts Monday
Severe thunderstorm watch until 1 AM
A Severe Thunderstorm WATCH has been issued for portions of the ArkLaTex
Dangerously hot this afternoon
Dangerous heat continues today
June 16 storm damage on Pines Road.
Governor John Bel Edwards declares state of emergency for North La.; additional utility workers to be sent to help restore power
Tree on house in the Cross Lake area of Shreveport, La.
SWEPCO: More than 191k people still without power after severe storms

Latest News

SWEPCO, city officials share update on power restoration efforts across NWLA
City officials, SWEPCO share latest on restoration efforts Monday
(Joshua Boucher/News Herald via AP)
Need ice after the storm? Get it at these locations
Elderly woman fatally shot while talking to relatives
One man was reportedly shot and killed and another man was injured at The Jolie Apartments.
Shooting at The Jolie Apartments reportedly leaves 1 dead, 1 injured