Caddo commissioner to introduce proposals for storm-relief assistance

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson says he plans to introduce two proposals on Tuesday, June 20 that could assist households after the impact of recent storms.

The first proposal is for food box distributions. Jackson says at this time is doesn’t look like the state will meet the funding threshold to get DSNAP approval to help replace resident’s lost food. His proposal will be to provide some relief through distributing boxes of food parish-wide.

The second proposal centers on tree and debris removal. Jackson says although those with insurance will be able to cover the expense of clean up, many seniors and renters don’t have this coverage. This proposal will have the goal of helping clear large debris.

The Caddo Commission meeting will take place at Government Plaza at 3 p.m.

