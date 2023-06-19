Shreveport organization creates community-sourced outage map

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - ReForm Shreveport has created an online form for citizens to report their power status across the city.

The group says their overall mission is to build stronger bonds between the community, businesses and city government.

The Shreveport Citizen’s Disaster Reporting Map allows people to voluntarily submit their outage status. The results are then collected and displayed on a live map.

“With this tool, neighbors can stay connected about what’s going on in their neighborhood. More than anything, it’s about ensuring that people know what’s going on around them,” said Luke Lee, owner of Fusiform Design Workshop and architect of the ReForm Shreveport Power Outage Map.

Founder Tim Wright says while outage information is also available from SWEPCO, this map allows users to pinpoint specific areas in need.

The organization is also responsible for the Water Outage Map that was used by the City in 2021 to target repair efforts.

