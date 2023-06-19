Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Newborn baby found in the back of a garbage truck despite Safe Haven laws, police say

FILE - Medical personnel pronounced the full-term newborn dead at 2:33 p.m.
FILE - Medical personnel pronounced the full-term newborn dead at 2:33 p.m.(Arvell Dorsey Jr. / CC BY 2.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAIN CITY, Ohio (Gray News) – Officers in Ohio found an infant in the back of a garbage truck Thursday afternoon, according to the Plain City Police Department.

Medical personnel pronounced the full-term newborn dead at 2:33 p.m.

Authorities said the preliminary autopsy did not immediately reveal a cause of death but did confirm the baby girl’s umbilical cord was still attached.

The complete results of the full autopsy will not be known for several weeks, according to police.

Investigators are fielding tips and watching videos from various sources in an attempt to locate evidence or witnesses who may have seen the infant being put into the trash can.

Evidence obtained during the preliminary autopsy has been sent for DNA analysis.

“At this time, we are focused on identifying the infant and determining what led to the infant’s death, but we are also concerned about the health of the mother due to the strong potential that the baby was born without professional healthcare assistance,” Chief Dale McKee wrote in a news release.

Ohio is a state that recognizes Safe Haven laws that allow a birth parent to leave a newborn infant, up to 30 days old, with a medical worker in a hospital or at a fire department, or with a peace officer at a law enforcement agency.

If the baby has not been abused or neglected, the parent will face no legal consequences for making this choice.

Any birth parent who isn’t sure about what to do can call the Help Me Grow helpline to get information about caring for and raising children in addition to adoption information: 1-800-755-4769.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

June 16 storm damage on Pines Road.
Governor John Bel Edwards declares state of emergency for North La.; additional utility workers to be sent to help restore power
Tree on house in the Cross Lake area of Shreveport, La.
SWEPCO: More than 191k people still without power after severe storms
Lightning streaks across the sky as storms approach Bossier City about 1 a.m. June 16, 2023.
Severe storms cause major damage, widespread outages in the ArkLaTex; NWS confirms EF-1 tornado in SW Caddo
File image
Fire engulfs home in Broadmoor neighborhood
Tons of damage is being reported from the June 16 storm.
Overnight shelters open in Shreveport, Bossier due to ongoing power outages

Latest News

Red Cross set up shelters, cooling centers in Shreveport-Bossier City
Red Cross set up shelters, cooling centers in Shreveport-Bossier City
Pennies
Man who paid former employee in oily pennies ordered to pay nearly $40K
The bear was caught on video hanging by its claws from a second-story window.
Bear clings by claws from a second-story window
The bear was caught on video hanging by its claws from a second-story window.
Bear clings by claws from a second-story window