Monyetta Shaw talks about Shreveport roots & current projects

By KSLA Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A native of Shreveport and former radio personality, Monyetta Shaw is now headed to reality TV.

Shaw grew up in the ArkLaTex and Huntington High School before going to Southern University at Shreveport’s campus and Louisiana Tech. She began her career in entertainment working as a co-host at KMJJ.

She’s now known as a business woman, philanthropist and author. Shaw has written several children’s books based on her own kids and a planner to help organize the busy lives of parents and children.

You can see her on Seasons 14 and 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

